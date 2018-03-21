Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vermont by way of Brooklyn, and now by way of Los Angeles grunge-psych punk King Tuff is putting out a new album, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most interesting and eclectic releases of the year. The Other is his first album in four years, and for the project Tuff — aka Kyle Thomas — gathered a crew of musical collaborators to add their own flourishes to his universe. Fellow grungey psych-rockers Mikal Cronin and Ty Segall are both featured on the record,

We’ve already heard the title track, “Psycho Star” and “Raindrop Blue,” and oday, he’s shared another new single off the album, and this one doubles down on special guests by featuring none other than Jenny Lewis on vocals. Via Stereogum, Thomas shared the impactful personal history behind this track:

“About two years ago I lost a good friend to suicide. He loved the Beatles, Nirvana, Burroughs, bumming smokes, stealing his parent’s records and selling em to me… he was a complex character, a sweetheart with poor social skills, a musical genius with no outlet. He was pretty damn misunderstood in this world and struggled for a long, long time. I had this song laying around for 7 years or so, but sadly it wasn’t until he was gone that it came into focus and I realized what it was all about. It’s one of my favorites I’ve ever written, and one of the truest. And it all comes back again to this thing, the Other. Maybe death is just a passageway to something else. Maybe in death we finally, once and for all, join the Other. I dunno, but I think Jeremiah is probably hanging out on the metaphysical stoop right now with none other than the Other itself. Wherever you are bud, I’m singing to you.”

Listen to “Thru The Cracks” above, and look for The OTher out on Sub Pop 4/13. Pre-order it here.