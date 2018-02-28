Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

King Tuff heralded his return earlier this year with “The Other,” the title track from his first album since 2014. Now he’s back with another new song, a psych rocker called “Raindrop Blue,” and an accompanying video, which features him spending some quality time with his favorite car.

King Tuff also shared a lengthy statement about the song, in which he outlines a mystical connection between it, the album, and the blue Subaru featured in the video. Apparently, he wrote the song about a blue 1982 Subaru Brat, his dream car, and after showing it to a friend, that friend came across the car on Craigslist. Of course, King Tuff went out and bought it, all thanks to whatever cosmic forces worked together to make this happen.

Watch the video above, read King Tuff’s full statement below, and learn more about The Other here.