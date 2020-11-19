This Friday will mark two weeks since Chicago’s King Von was tragically killed in a shooting in Atlanta. The early November incident shocked the hip-hop world and the rapper was just the latest young act to be unfortunately taken away from fans at a premature date.

Since his passing, King Von would posthumously earn his highest debut and land three of his projects on the Billboard 200 chart. Now, after taking their well-deserved time to collect their thoughts, the rapper’s family has put out a statement thanking fans for their support as well as sharing plans for future releases.

The statement was shared on King Von’s social media pages and begins by sharing appreciation for fans’ unconditional love for the Chicago rapper.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their outpouring of love for King Von,” the message reads. “You all played a massive role in Von’s legacy, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive.”

Next, his family revealed plans to continue the rollout for his recently-released Welcome To O’Block album and release new music in the future.

“To celebrate Von’s artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out of Welcome to O’Block, while working to share unreleased music and interview that he devoted his creativity into completing,” his family said in the statement. “Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line.”