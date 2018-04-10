Getty Image

Gene Simmons is a man of many hats. He’s the longtime Kiss frontman with a tongue that defies all logic. He’s an occasional political pundit who’s been banned from Fox News for life. He’s an outspoken public figure with controversial opinions on hip-hop, depression, and Islam. He’s a man who’s been accused of sexual misconduct. He’s a merchandising mogul who’s turned the Kiss brand into an empire, with endeavors including a restaurant chain and a reality TV show. And, he’s a writer, whose published numerous works, ranging from sci-fi zines to the book that is titled, I kid you not, On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power And How You Can Get More Power.

For his next chapter, Gene Simmons is starting a publishing imprint. Through powerHouse Books, Simmons Books will be a place for the rock lifer to release his own endeavors, whatever they may be. We do know what his first book will be, though, and its a deep dive into the phenomenon known as the 27 Club, in which many rock stars have died during their 27th year of life. Who knows what Simmons has to say about this, but the press release promises a “witty, insightful, and no-BS take on the myth.”