Kiss’ Gene Simmons Is Starting His Own Publishing Imprint And Writing A Book About The ’27 Club’

Deputy Music Editor
04.10.18

Getty Image

Gene Simmons is a man of many hats. He’s the longtime Kiss frontman with a tongue that defies all logic. He’s an occasional political pundit who’s been banned from Fox News for life. He’s an outspoken public figure with controversial opinions on hip-hop, depression, and Islam. He’s a man who’s been accused of sexual misconduct. He’s a merchandising mogul who’s turned the Kiss brand into an empire, with endeavors including a restaurant chain and a reality TV show. And, he’s a writer, whose published numerous works, ranging from sci-fi zines to the book that is titled, I kid you not, On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power And How You Can Get More Power.

For his next chapter, Gene Simmons is starting a publishing imprint. Through powerHouse Books, Simmons Books will be a place for the rock lifer to release his own endeavors, whatever they may be. We do know what his first book will be, though, and its a deep dive into the phenomenon known as the 27 Club, in which many rock stars have died during their 27th year of life. Who knows what Simmons has to say about this, but the press release promises a “witty, insightful, and no-BS take on the myth.”

Around The Web

TAGS27: The Legend And Mythology Of The 27 Clubgene simmonsKISSSimmons Books

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP