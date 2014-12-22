Watch The Unaired Coffee Ad With Kiss’ Paul Stanley That Was Nearly Scrubbed From Existence

The shills from Kiss are famous for slapping their faces on any ol’ piece of sh*t. But even they have their limits. Haha, j/k. In 2000, guitarist Paul Stanley, a.k.a. Starchild, agreed to star in a Folgers Coffee commercial. Unfortunately, it never aired, but someone recently dug up the clip and uploaded it to YouTube. It’s no wonder this thing hasn’t seen the light of day for 14 years (neither has Stanley, judging by his pasty skin): it’s pretty awful. Like, Animalize-level terrible.
Here is the never aired Folgers commercial featuring Paul Stanley that ultra conservative parent company, Proctor and Gamble shelved out of concern regarding being associated with KISS. (Via)
The best part of waking up is not seeing Paul Stanley all up in your stuff.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahaahahahahahahahahaha! Brilliant.
At first I thought that was Tommy Wisseau in the banner image and got really excited.
“…ultra conservative parent company, Proctor and Gamble shelved out of concern regarding being associated with KISS”
Huh?
By 2000, KISS had been on a hugely successful series of reunion tours for 4 years already, and had multi-generational crossover appeal with billions of dollars in merchandise sold. And the general public wouldn’t know Paul Stanley without makeup or even especially care.
It was probably shelved because it just wasn’t very good. It doesn’t even look like something made in 2000, unless it was for the foreign market (which knowing Paul & Gene’s habit of already doing international commercials, it probably was) where commercial production values are usually about a decade behind the US.
I’m guessing it was shelved because Gene Simmons thought it wasn’t representative of the KISS brand, which is basically correct.
Has Kiss been considered even remotely controversial since the dawn of the Reagan Administration?
That last shot of Paul out-gayed anything I have ever seen him do
To poach a bit of Greg Giraldo “That could not have been gayer if it was filmed in Clay Aiken’s anus”
BRAVO!
That move he does at the end before dissolving away (Is he a ghost in this ad?)… Brilliant!
I can only guess that Gene was ahead in the idiocy derby so Paul had to dig deep and finally unleash the a-bomb!
Nothing more dangerous than a sleepy trapeze artist…Paul Stanley is doing the lord’s work….and Ralph Stanley is the lord.
\m/