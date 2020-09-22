Kodak Black is currently serving out his 46-month sentence in a Kentucky prison and is once again speaking out against the reported abuse he’s faced while locked up. A new lawsuit allegedly filed by the rapper further details his situation, claiming Kodak has been beaten by guards, denied access to a bathroom, and barred from seeking council with a rabbi.

According to TMZ, Kodak and his lawyers filed a lawsuit against the warden of the Big Sandy maximum security prison. The report states that in the lawsuit, Kodak says he was not only the victim of a “gang beating” by guards upon arrival at the prison, but he was also “routinely punished and mistreated.”

The rapper alleges he has been detained in a four-point restraint for hours on end without access to a bathroom. The lawsuit claims his medical records will show proof the abuse, as it reportedly details “mouth bleeding, lacerations, and vomiting” as a result of his treatment. Along with physical and emotional abuse, Kodak says he’s being religiously suppressed. The rapper claims he is being denied access to a rabbi, a right that other inmates have been granted.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has claimed he’s been beaten by prison guards. Back in May, Kodak’s attorney took over his Instagram page and detailed alleged abuse he’s experienced at the hands of the Kentucky guards: “Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object then after, one of the guards flicked his genitals and said, ‘You’re not so gangster now, you’re gonna need bigger balls to survive.'”

