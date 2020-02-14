Kodak Black Pens A Valentine’s Day Poem For Zendaya From Behind Bars

Valentine’s Day is here and love is in the air. The romantic season is a way for couples to celebrate their affection towards one another and for single people to, well, remember that they’re single. Kodak Black currently serving a 4-year sentence behind bars, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in the market for love. The rapper remains active on social media while in prison, which has gotten him in hot water in the past. Like the time he shared a freestyle about wanting to punch Yung Miami in the stomach. This time, however, he’s keeping it PG. Kodak Black penned a light-hearted poem to Spider-Man actress Zendaya, professing his love for her.

Kodak shared the short poem on Instagram. “Zoolin in a ice box, Frozen in time, But mentally you’re my Valentine,” Kodak wrote in the poem. “Hope I made you smile with this poem, I’m thinking bout you all the way home.” The rapper ended the verse with a nod to Zendaya’s role as Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The rapper tagged Zendaya in the caption, writing “(Because Of You),” a nod to his recently-released single of the same title.

Kodak was recently sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally acquiring firearms. The 22-year-old twice lied on a firearm application when he was out on bond for a felony sexual misconduct case in South Carolina, making him ineligible to obtain firearms at the time.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.