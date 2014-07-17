Kristeen Young Made Her Late-Night Debut With Some Help From Dave Grohl

If you’re going to make your live TV debut, there are worse people you can do it with than late-night veteran Dave Grohl. Kristeen Young, a talented singer/songwriter who released a new album, The Knife Shift, back in May, was joined by Grohl and fellow Foo Fighter Pat Smear on last night’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, where they performed “Pearl of a Girl.” You can check it out below.
She’s not my cup of tea, at least on this song. I’ll listen to anything Dave does, but I could only manage to get through the first two minutes of this performance. I think it was the bad feedback from her mic that was the worst part.
That was rough stuff.
I usually try to listen to a song at least through the first chorus, even if the first verse or two are terrible. I couldnt do it this time.
I get what she’s going for, and props to Grohl for helping her out. But. That. Was. Horrible.