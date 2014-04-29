Kurt Cobain Called Courtney Love A ‘B*tch With Zits’ In A Bizarre Note Found At The Scene Of His Death

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love were the music scene’s Eric and Tami Taylor, if Coach sarcastically called Mrs. Coach a “bitch with zits.” A previously-unseen note that was found on Kurt’s body at the time of his death was made public today, and it either exposes Courtney to be the awful person a majority of Nirvana fans already believe she is (less likely) or Kurt had a weird sense of humor (more likely).
The note, which is not dated, begins as a seemingly direct parody of standard Christian marriage vows, starting with the words, “Do you Kurt Cobain take Courtney Michelle Love to be your lawful shredded wife…” It goes on to say, “even when she’s a b**ch with zits and siphoning all (your) money for doping and whoring…”
The handwriting on both appears remarkably similar, if the sentiments are not. The wallet note referring to Love as a “b*tch”…”siphoning money for doping and whoring” is in stark contrast to the presumed suicide note, which calls Love a “goddess… who sweats ambition and empathy.”
The note is written on stationery from the Phoenix Hotel, billing itself “an urban resort” on the outskirts of San Francisco’s gritty, crime-ridden Tenderloin district. (Via)
Phew, good thing I didn’t go with the original vows for my wife. They’re remarkably similar to these.
I wonder if she ever regrets killing the guy who ghost-wrote all the songs on the only good album Hole ever made?
She could get a Ouija board and keep on truckin’!
I think the opposite happened and she had more of an impact on his writing. If Hole had one good album they went down hill, while Nirvana’s lyrics became more substantial, which shows maturity, growth in the writer. What caused that? Well…
@ Mikey Can
You’re totally trolling right now, right? Right?
Reading the Cobain biography Heavier Than Heaven right now, I’m about 100 pages in and even if I didn’t know the guys story I’d say “this is not going to end well” Dude was a miserable mess, I’m just glad he was able to give us some good music before he finally did himself in.
He’s the rose that grew from concrete.
Looked like there was another word cut off at the bottom.
Knowing Cobain and I do, it obviously was… “LOL”.
This seems appropriate here:
[www.youtube.com]
Having stayed at The Phoenix and living pretty close to it later on (the area is not so bad these days) it was back then absolutely a little oasis (palm trees and everything) right next to where you can probably still see a dude passed out in a heroin coma and someone taking a dump on the sidewalk.
But that’s a lot of SF anyway.
It’s better to burn out than fade away. He knew what was up.
sounds about right
In the entertainment industry, even tragic death eventually yeilds a special edition.