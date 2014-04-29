Kurt Cobain Called Courtney Love A ‘B*tch With Zits’ In A Bizarre Note Found At The Scene Of His Death

#Kurt Cobain
04.29.14 4 years ago 12 Comments
love cobain

Getty Image

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love were the music scene’s Eric and Tami Taylor, if Coach sarcastically called Mrs. Coach a “bitch with zits.” A previously-unseen note that was found on Kurt’s body at the time of his death was made public today, and it either exposes Courtney to be the awful person a majority of Nirvana fans already believe she is (less likely) or Kurt had a weird sense of humor (more likely).

The note, which is not dated, begins as a seemingly direct parody of standard Christian marriage vows, starting with the words, “Do you Kurt Cobain take Courtney Michelle Love to be your lawful shredded wife…” It goes on to say, “even when she’s a b**ch with zits and siphoning all (your) money for doping and whoring…”

The handwriting on both appears remarkably similar, if the sentiments are not. The wallet note referring to Love as a “b*tch”…”siphoning money for doping and whoring” is in stark contrast to the presumed suicide note, which calls Love a “goddess… who sweats ambition and empathy.”

The note is written on stationery from the Phoenix Hotel, billing itself “an urban resort” on the outskirts of San Francisco’s gritty, crime-ridden Tenderloin district. (Via)

Phew, good thing I didn’t go with the original vows for my wife. They’re remarkably similar to these.

Via CBS News

