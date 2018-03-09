Watch Kurt Vile Play The Roadie Carrie Brownstein Never Asked For In A ‘Portlandia’ Clip

#Kurt Vile #Portlandia
Senior Music Writer
03.09.18

Over the course of its eight season run, the IFC comedy Portlandia has played host to many rock legends and indie stalwarts. Jack White showed up for an episode. So has Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock. Glenn Danzig hit the beach, and recently, Black Flag’s Henry Rollins and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic even logged an appearance as members of Fred Armisen’s old punk band. The latest rocker to show up in the PNW is none other than Kurt Vile, who portrayed Carrie Brownstein’s live-in roadie.

It all stems from Fred Armisen’s desire to give Brownstein’s home an extreme home makeover with a music-centric spin. There’s a giant mural featuring Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, her fridge was re-designed to resemble a Marshall full-stack, guitars adorn all the walls, and you even need an all-access pass to enter. Midway through Armisen’s walkthrough, Vile enters to open Brownstein’s beer and hand her a setlist, warning that she goes on in 15 minutes. When she asks if Vile is being paid, he answers, “Yeah, a lot.” “And you’re paying him,” Armisen enthuses.

The coup de grace, as it turns out is the bathroom, which has been totally redesigned to resemble the worst venue bathroom from the diviest, dive bar you’ve ever been to. It’s a pretty hilarious skit, but you don’t have to take my word for it. Check it out for yourself above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kurt Vile#Portlandia
TAGSCARRIE BROWNSTEINFRED ARMISENkurt vilePORTLANDIA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP