Kurt Vile’s Cover Of The Rolling Stones’ ‘No Expectations’ Is A Somber Tribute To A Classic

04.17.19

Kurt Vile’s latest (and quite good) album, Bottle It In, is now more than six months old, but the Philly rocker is hardly taking his foot off the gas. Today he offered up his Spotify Singles recording, where he tackled one of his own songs, “Loading Zones,” as well as a classic from The Rolling Stones, “No Expectations.” Performing a cover has become somewhat of a tradition in the series, and Vile’s take on the Stones feels particularly on brand. Gone is the gentle twang of the original, replaced by a somber piano and Vile’s distinct, mournful vocals. Check out the session below.

Vile also announced a slew of new tour dates that will bring him back to his home region during the summer. The dates are exclusively east of the Mississippi, with shows scheduled for Chicago, New York City, Toronto, and Cleveland. Check out his full itinerary of current tour dates below.

