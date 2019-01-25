Amazon Originals

Kurt Vile has long mastered the art of nonchalance. Both in sound and stature, he exudes an undeniable “externalized chill,” but that’s not to say that he’s lacking any sort of profound thought. In fact, his songs are the products of diligent introspection, proving that he’s sorted through enough turmoil that it’s led him to the point of total assuredness. He’s reached the pinnacle of self-aware composure on his newest song, “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind),” out on Amazon Originals today.

The track glides over a chorus of plucking guitars and a pulsing beat, casting an image of Vile leaning back in a rocking chair. “Forecast is ominous, clouds of black / But blackness is a good friend of mine,” he sings, and you can nearly hear the words escaping from a sure-as-hell smirk. He lets out leisurely bird-call-like whistles between verses, and it’s obvious that the song’s title isn’t a statement of panic, but rather a fact that he’s made full peace with. Timing may be “everything,” but maybe falling behind isn’t so bad.

You can listen to “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” here. Catch Kurt Vile on tour at one of the dates below.

02/11 — Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL

02/14 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

02/15 — Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus +

02/16 — Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall + – SOLD OUT

02/17 — Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall +

02/19 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

02/20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre +

02/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

02/22 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners +

02/23 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre +

02/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant +

02/26 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown +

02/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman +

02/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre +

03/1 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

03/2 — Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest

03/3 — Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues +

03/5 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre +

03/6 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf + – SOLD OUT

03/8 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall +

03/9 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre +

03/12 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham +

03/13 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live +

03/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

03/16 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

03/17 — Richmond, VA @ The National +

+ with The Sadies

& with RVG