Kurt Vile Adds North American Shows To His Politically Themed World Tour

06.19.18 33 mins ago

Getty Image

In April, some political-style yard signs reading “Vile ’18” started appearing out in the world (and most notably on the Matador Records social media accounts), but it wasn’t clear what they were signifying. The first thought of many was that a new album is on the way, and while it remains to be seen if that’s true, Vile did just announce new North American tour dates for November and December.

The new string of shows kicks off in Boston on November 24 before wrapping up in Chicago on December 22. Between those dates, Vile will find himself in Brooklyn, Washington DC, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Minneapolis, and Wisconsin (Madison and Milwaukee). He will be joined by Jessica Pratt, and tickets go on sale Friday.

Check out all of Vile’s upcoming tour dates below.

