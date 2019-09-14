West Coast rapper and former Death Row Records signee Kurupt was reportedly rushed to the hospital on set of We TV’s reality show Marriage Boot Camp. The rapper was allegedly hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

Kurupt, born Ricardo Emmanuel Brown, stars on an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp alongside his estranged wife, Jovan “Tookie” Brown. In the show, the two shack up with other couples to assess their relationship and see if it can stand the test of time. But TMZ reports the filming was interrupted when Kurupt was rushed to the hospital.

According to the report, Kurupt is a recovering alcoholic but drank so much in the Marriage Boot Camp house that the rapper is now banned from the remainder of the show. He was drinking with the cast of the show but missed two days of filming due to hospitalization. The report also states that his hospitalization led the show’s directors choosing to ban alcohol permanently from the house.

Kurupt and Tookie arrived at Marriage Boot Camp following shocking headlines alleging that he left her after she was diagnosed with cancer last year. Brown then sought $14,000 a month in spousal support, according to Complex. Kurupt denied the allegations, stating the cancer diagnosis came well after the two had already parted ways in 2010. The couple arrived at Marriage Boot Camp in order to reconcile their marriage, but one can imagine his alcohol poisoning could lead to a rocky road in their relationship.