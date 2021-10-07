LA Will Now Require Proof Of COVID Vaccination At Every Indoor Concert

Over the past few months, several touring musicians and concert promoters began requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entry in recent months, and the city of LA is now following suit. On Thursday, the LA City Council announced indoor entertainment businesses everywhere, including movie theaters, concert venues, restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, and sports event centers, will be legally required to have their patrons show proof of vaccination before stepping indoors.

According to a report from Deadline, the ordinance was passed with 11 “ayes” and two “nays” in the City Council, and it will officially go into effect on November 4. Those with medical or religious exemptions can still enter businesses, but they will have to provide a recent negative COVID test instead. Businesses that don’t comply with the ordinance will be punished with a fine. The first infraction will result in an official notice from the city, the second infraction will result in a fine of $1,000, the third will have a fine of $2,000, and any further infractions will each result in a $5,000 fine.

Speaking about LA’s decision to require proof of vaccination, City Council President Nury Martinez said, “No one will force you to get a vaccine, but if you decide not to get one, there are certain things you will not be able to do.” She continued, “This is no longer negotiable, the stakes are too high.”