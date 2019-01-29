@ladygaga via Instagram

Lately, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born can’t stop earning awards recognition and breaking records. The soundtrack highlight “Shallow” recently won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and Gaga and Cooper both became the first people ever to be nominated for Best Actress/Actor and Best Original Song at the Oscars in the same year. Now the movie has earned itself another distinction, one that confirms that A Star Is Born is one of the most successful music-related movies ever: The film has now passed 1992’s The Bodyguard (which is led by Whitney Houston) as the highest-grossing movie of all time that stars a musician.

According to data from Box Office Mojo, The Bodyguard earned $411 million during its theatrical run, while A Star Is Born is up to $413.6 million. A Star Is Born is also still in theaters, so it is bound to add to that total. That said, it’s important to note that these stats don’t take inflation into account: $411 million from 1992 would be worth about $735.6 million in 2019.

A Star Is Born still has a long way to go if it wants to surpass The Bodyguard musically, though. While “Shallow” has certainly done very well, Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and “I Have Nothing” are legendary songs, and the soundtrack is the best-selling one of all time, with over 45 million copies sold worldwide.