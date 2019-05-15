Lady Gaga Offers An Outraged Reaction To Alabama’s New Abortion Laws

Getty Image

Recently, Alabama voted on a law that would essentially ban abortion in the state and overturn the historic 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed access to legal abortion as a right to privacy under the 14th Amendment. Not only would abortion be outlawed, but the act of providing an abortion would also be criminalized.

The law has sparked plenty of reactions, like that of Staci Fox, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, who said yesterday, “Today is a dark day for women in Alabama and across this country. Banning abortion is bad enough. Imprisoning doctors for providing care goes beyond the brink. Alabama politicians will forever live in infamy for this vote and we will make sure that every woman knows who to hold accountable.”

Now Lady Gaga has offered her own response, and she is similarly upset. Gaga tweeted, “#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts,” which was followed by an image of text that reads, “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not. So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these woman and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system.”

Inversely, State Rep. Terri Collins (R), who sponsored the bill, said of it, “This bill is very simple. It’s not about birth control or the morning after the pill. It’s about not allowing abortion once the woman is pregnant. The entire bill was designed to overturn [Roe v. Wade] and allow states to decide what is best for them.”

