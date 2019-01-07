@ladygaga via Instagram

The 2019 Golden Globes took place this weekend, and in a night honoring 2018’s best in movies and television, the music world was well represented. Music people who found themselves as nominees included Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Donald Glover, Troye Sivan, Jónsi, and others. The results are in, and the winner in the category of Best Original Song, the most directly music-related award of the night, was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born duet “Shallow.”

The other nominees in that category were Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther song “All The Stars,” Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s “Revelation” (from Boy Erased), Annie Lennox’s “Requiem For A Private War” (from A Private War), and Dolly Parton’s “Girl In The Movies” (from Dumplin’).

Gaga said during her acceptance speech, “I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter, and these three incredible men — Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson — standing with me, they lifted me up, they supported me.”

The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody also fared well: The movie won Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the film.

Check out the results in the music-related categories below, and find the full list of this year’s Golden Globes winners here.