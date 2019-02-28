Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This past weekend, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the clear highlight of the Oscars ceremony thanks to their moving performance of “Shallow.” The two appeared to have such a strong connection on stage that rumors of romance between the two spread across the internet. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Gaga set the record straight and said that her apparent chemistry with Cooper was simply the result of acting.

Kimmel brought up the rumors, and Gaga said that audiences saw love between the two because that’s what Gaga and Cooper were trying to convey with their performance:

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet, and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. […] From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. […] I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

Gaga also recently reflected on the performance in an Instagram post, writing, “Nothing could be more special than sharing this moment at the Oscars with a true friend and artistic genius.”

Watch Gaga’s appearance on Kimmel above.