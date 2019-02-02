Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Will Perform ‘Shallow’ At The 2019 Oscars

02.02.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s official — The Academy has announced that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform their standout A Star Is Born track “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscar ceremony.

“Shallow” will be performed at the Academy Awards alongside several other Best Original Song nominees: “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (Gillian Welch and David Rawlings), “I’ll Fight” (Jennifer Hudson), and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (“a surprise special guest” who has to be Julie Andrews, right?) There has not been confirmation yet that Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take the stage to perform their Best Original Song nominee “All The Stars,” although Variety reports that the Academy has apparently offered airtime for each of the Best Original Song nominees to perform, if they would like to.

The Oscars performance will be the second time that Gaga and Cooper have performed the song live, following Cooper’s surprise appearance at a recent Enigma show in Las Vegas. Along with the nomination for Best Original Song, A Star Is Born is nominated for Best Picture, and Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Ally in the film.

The Academy Awards broadcast will take place on Sunday, February 24 on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Lady Gaga
TAGS2019 academy awardsA STAR IS BORNBRADLEY COOPERLADY GAGAShallow

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP