Getty Image

Cardi B‘s win for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys was historic — but not without controversy.

Cardi is the first woman in Grammy history to win the award solo, but the rapper faced intense backlash from fans of Mac Miller, who were hoping that the award be given posthumously to the rapper’s 2018 record Swimming. Cardi deactivated her Instagram due to the volume of comments following her win.

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to show her support for Cardi. The “Shallow” singer (and fellow 2019 Grammy winner) posted a photo of herself with Cardi, asserting that the young rapper deserves the award she won.

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga wrote. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up and honor her. She is brave.”

Cardi is a known admirer of Gaga’s. In 2016, she tweeted that Gaga “changed my life” and “inspired me to be myself and different,” and the a viral tweet shows the rapper performing Gaga’s classic “Bad Romance” in high school.

Now that we know the musicians’ admiration for each other is mutual, is it too soon to wish for a collab?