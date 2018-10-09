Lady Gaga And Harry Styles Are Hosting The 2019 Met Gala

Getty Image

The 71st annual Met Gala is still seven months away, but there’s reason to get excited. Per an announcement in The New York Times this afternoon, the co-chairs of fashion’s biggest party will include style icons Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. Gaga and Styles will co-host with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

This year’s theme is sure to inspire some incredible looks from all five of the co-hosts. The guests will be dressing to “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” a title taken from the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag. According to Sontag, camp is “a love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Andrew Bolton told The New York Times how the theme is especially relevant for 2019. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely.”

The Met Gala has chosen pop superstars to co-chair the past several years — Rihanna co-chaired “Heavenly Bodies” last year, and Taylor Swift the year before. Gaga and Styles seem like especially great choices to lend a hand this year. Gaga, fresh off her buzzy role in A Star Is Born is known for her bold sartorial choices, and her Met Gala looks are always stunning.

Styles has actually never attended the Met Gala before. But this theme seems perfect, given that he’s been bolder than ever in his fashion, dancing in custom sequin Gucci blouses onstage and modeling for Alessandro Michele in his downtime.

Is it May 6 yet?