Lady Gaga Will Perform In Space. No, Seriously, Lady Gaga Will Perform In Space.

Lady Gaga is an interesting gal. She’s a best selling musical phenom with a positive influence on the public balanced with an eclectic sense of style that would force Grace Jones to say “pull it back.” I still fondly remember the meat dress she tacked on and wore with confidence or the nightmarish red veiled suit that put Eminem into his current state of numb ambition.
Now she is taking her show to a higher level, literally, as she ventures out into space in early 2015 on the Virgin Galactic to perform one song during the Zero G Colony music festival at Spaceport America in New Mexico. Space puns, commence!
From Today:
A source says the historic event will be “like nothing the world has seen before.”And just in case the force isn’t with the pop star, a source tells Us, “Gaga has taken out a ridiculous life insurance policy!”
Thank you, Today, for bringing “Star Wars” into this. Thanks a lot.
The stunt will make Gaga the first to perform in space and will also mark an important promotion of Virgin’s space travel operation which will mark six months at the time of the performance. Lady Gaga won’t be the only artist attempting to conquer space according to Rolling Stone:
English classical-crossover artist Sarah Brightman is also preparing for a space voyage in 2015, her rep said. Brightman is training with Russian cosmonauts for a 10-day journey to the International Space Station, where she she hopes to record a song.
It’s basically the Cold War all over again, but with music as the weapon of choice. It’s only right that we return to the Moon with an artist to record an entire album. Looking at you Prince, get off Twitter and get to training.
And before you ask, yes her entourage will be making the trip with her. This begs the question of how to get into Lady Gaga’s entourage, an act I assume involves being birthed from an egg and covered in a mixture of fecal matter and baby food while humming the Star Spangled Banner backwards. Space is a dream for many and rolling around in a kiddie pool full of syrup, covered in feathers is a small price to pay for a dream.
Lady Gaga is currently undergoing heavy vocal training due to the atmosphere during space flight, but should be ready for the performance by the 2015 launch date. Before then she will be busy promoting her newest album “ARTPOP,” including an appearance on SNL on November 16 to cover both hosting and performance duties.
You had better start saving now if you want to witness the performance for yourself as the first space performance will most likely be pricey when tickets are announced. That means you might need to make two trips to the Coinstar machine.
Source: Today/ Rolling Stone
Sorry kids, I can’t find a pun as ugly as Gag-a in space. Is there a way to leave her there?
I’d be impressed, but Wyld Stallyns already played Mars.
Hopefully they’ll leave her up there
+1
suziverin did it!
OH MAN THATS SO COOL..I COULDNT HAVE SAID IT BETTER.. HOPEFULLY ALIENS MIGHT ABDUCT HER.. FOR HER BIZARRE COSTUME AND VOICE
Would somebody tell this bitch to stop talking to Ice-T?
This isn’t the first time she’s confused O.G. with zero gravity.
I don’t care that the following statement is redundant alongside these other comments: leave her there.
On the Virgin Galactic? So she’s performing in “space”.
YEA…BUT SARAH BRIGHTMAN IS PERFORMING ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SHE IS SPENDING 10 DAYS ON THE STATION IN ORDER TO PERFORM AND RECORD A SONG
yes, leave her there…, there’s a thought!!! another good idea…., send her FANS along WITH HER!!!!! :)
Gravity would have been much more believable if Sandy Bullock was a pop star instead of a doctor and Clooney was her father-figure manager instead of a space cowboy
For Christ sake, will someone please find this crazy woman’s father and make him give her a hug and tell her he’s proud of her? Maybe then she’ll stop with all this shit.
How r u going to dance she is crazy
WELL THATS ONE THING I THOUGHT ABOUT..HOW CAN SHE PERFORM ON A SHUTTLE IN THE FRIGGIN AISLE?.. THERE ISNT MUCH ROOM ON A SHUTTLE..NO ROOM FOR ANY STAGING OR CRAP..SO WHEN SARAH BRIGHTMAN DOES PERFORM ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SHE HAS 10 DAYS TO REHEARSE,PERFORM AND RECORD HER SONG..I THINK SHE IS GOING LIVE FEED ALSO AND VISUALLY TOO..AT LEAST THERES A TIDY AMOUNT OF FLOOR SPACE ON THE STATION..SHE WILL BE ABLE TO CREATE SOMETHING MUCH MORE PRODUCTIVE THAN GAGA.. SARAH PAYED $52 MILLION FOR HER 10 DAY STAY..WHILE GAGA PAYED A MERE $250,000 FOR A SEAT..
I usually don’t comment on things like this but I had to point out that a Canadian already did a performance of a song in space. Chris Hadfield the Canadian astronaut played “The Oddity” on guitar and sang it. And it was pretty good. Not “almost in space” he lived there for awhile. And here is the youtube video.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
I missed this one he performed live with The barenaked Ladies. Lady Gaga, eat your heart out. This is the first. Your too late. The only way to do it originally is to do it “in” space without a space suit.
I HOPE PEOPLE REALISE THAT THIS THOUGHT UP IDEA OF GOING INTO SPACE TO PERFORM A SONG LIVE AND TO BE THE FIRST EVER ARTIST (GAGA) TO ACTUALLY ACHIEVE THIS..THE WHOLE SET UP AND ORIGINAL PLANNING OF THIS TYPE OF PERFORMANCE WAS THOUGHT UP BY SINGER SARAH BRIGHTMAN. BUT GAGA AND BRANSON GOT WIND OF IT..BRANSON OFFERED GAGA A SEAT ON ONE OF HIS VIRGIN SPACE SHUTTLES TO COMPLETE THE TASK.. IM SURE BRANSON IS FULLY AWARE THAT HE AND NOW ALONG WITH GAGA HAVE BASICALLY BACK STABBED A FELLOW ARTIST AND TAKEN AN AUTHENTIC SET UP AND PLAN TO SING IN SPACE FROM ANOTHER ARTIST PROBABLY FOR THE PR THAT BRANSON WILL GET AS HE STARTS HIS NEW WAVE OF GALACTIC FLIGHTS INTO SPACE ON HIS SHUTTLES AT $250,000 A SEAT..WHAT BETTER WAS TO PROMOTE AND GET MORE CUSTOMERS THEN TO PULL A STUNT LIKE THIS..GAGA I KNOW IS FULLY AWARE OF THE WHOLE CONCEPT ORIGINATING FROM SARAH BRIGHTMAN..BUT IT SEEMS SHE HAS LITTLE CONSCIENCE NOR GUILT AS TO STAB A FELLOW ARTIST IN THE BACK.. SARAH SPENT YEARS TRAINING IN STAR CITY RUSSIA, TO PASS PSYCHOLOGICAL AND PHYSICAL TESTS TO QUALIFY NOW AS A COSMONAUT.SARAH BRIGHTMAN IS SUPPOSEDLY PAYING OUT $52 MILLION FOR THE 10 DAY FULL BOARD AND LODGINGS ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION. THIS VENTURE HAS BEEN A DREAM OF HERS SINCE SHE WAS A LITTLE GIRL.
ONE FACT THOUGH WHICH AMUSES ME.. THERE ISNT ALOT OF ROOM IN A SPACE SHUTTLE, AND THERES NO ROOM FOR STAGE BACK DROP OR SUPER TROOPERS TO BE SET UP..SO GAGA WILL HAVE TO PERFORM IN A SMALL SPACED ENVIRONMENT ..WHILE SARAH WILL HAVE MORE SPACE AND MORE TIME REHEARSING FOR THE EVENT IM SURE HER SPECIAL EFFECTS AND VISUAL CONCEPTS SHE CREATES WITHIN HER CONCERTS WILL BE PUT TO THE TEST TOO..
STILL GAGA AND BRANSON TOOK AN IDEA OFF SOMEONE ELSE AND USING IT FOR MERE FINANCIAL GAIN.. SARAH HOWEVER IS DOING IT, BECAUSE EVER SINCE SHE WATCHED THE FIRST MAN LAND ON THE MOON AS A YOUNG GIRL..SHE SAID “SOMETHING JUST CLICKED AND I SAID TO MYSELF, I WANT TO DO SOMETHING LIKE THAT..I WANT TO GO THERE TOO”
ANYONE WISHING TO TWEET GAGA AND TELL HER HOW OUT OF ORDER SHE IS FOR DOING THIS..PLS PLS TWEET THE WOMAN..