Getty Image

Lady Gaga was one of the many performers who took the stage at the Grammys tonight, but since Bradley Cooper is in London for the BAFTA Film Awards, he was not able to join her on stage for a duet of their A Star Is Born track “Shallow.” However, Gaga was still accompanied by a big-time talent on stage, as she instead performed the song with Mark Ronson and the rest of the “Shallow” co-writers. Bradley is of course a big part of the song, but Gaga was more than capable of fulfilling the vocal duties herself by singing both her and Cooper’s part. It was a huge performance of a monolithic song, watch it below.

This is the second year in a row that Gaga and Ronson have performed at the Grammys together: During last year’s ceremony, the two teamed up for a stripped down rendition of Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” from her 2016 album Joanne.

Earlier in the show, Gaga took to Twitter to react to her Grammy wins that were announced before the broadcast: Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Shallow,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).” Of the “Shallow” win, she wrote, “I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude.” She also said of the “Joanne” victory, “A Grammy for ‘Joanne’ is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness.”

Watch Gaga's performance above