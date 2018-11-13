Warner Bros.

Lady Gaga is enjoying the acclaim and attention that her performance in A Star Is Born has raised, but she’s more touched by the broader cultural impact the film has had. In an interview with Variety, out today, Gaga discussed the appeal of the movie’s breakout song, “Shallow.” In the context of the movie, “Shallow” is a song where a man and woman work together in harmony, listening to one another and recognizing each other’s talent.

“We are living in a time where there’s so much conversation about women’s voices being heard […] Men listening to those voices. And also, men not listening to those voices. Women being silenced in very public ways, like Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford with Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh. Judge Kavanaugh being appointed is basically like telling every single woman in the country that’s been assaulted, ‘We don’t care. Or we don’t believe you,'” Gaga told Variety.

If A Star Is Born is a sort of fairytale, “Shallow” is a moment of fantasy where a woman commands attention and respect from a man. Gaga believes this is the reason why so many fans are moved to tears just by hearing “Shallow.” It’s a rare moment of two people actually hearing each other: “To me, that conversation is what makes the song successful and beautiful and why people cry when they hear it. It’s because that man and woman connect, and they are listening to each other.”