Record sales may be down, and the music industry continues to hurt, but people will still shell out cash money for some artists. Like Lady Gaga. Especially if her album is technically the soundtrack to the number two movie in America. Which is all to say that, as per EW, the A Star is Born album is now the number one album in America.

The soundtrack to the movie — the fourth iteration of a story first filmed in 1937, though a terribly similar film was made five years prior in the form of What Price Hollywood? — became Gaga’s fifth ever number one album. Every record since her 2008 debut, The Fame (which “only” hit number two), has done to the top of the charts: Born This Way, Artpop, Cheek to Cheek (her duet album with Tony Bennett), and Joanne.

Granted, the A Star is Born soundtrack isn’t all Gaga. Her co-star Bradley Cooper warbles, too, sometimes with her, sometimes solo. The movie, meanwhile, is still raking in gobs of cash; in its second weekend, it slipped only 37% to nab $28 million, for a total-so-far of $94 million — which is seriously not bad at all for a movie that’s neither a superhero outing or a cartoon about farting animals.