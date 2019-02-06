Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, And More Are Going To Perform At The Grammys

Getty Image

The Recording Academy has slowly been revealing who will be performing at this year’s Grammys Awards, and now more artists have been added to the list. This morning, it was announced that Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, and Andra Day will take the stage this weekend. They join a list that already included Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

However, it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper: While Gaga is at the Grammys, Cooper will be all the way in London for the BAFTA Film Awards. Instead, she will be performing with Ronson. Speaking of collaborations, St. Vincent and Dua Lipa will also be sharing the stage for their performance.

Meanwhile, Scott recently agreed that the Grammys better “recognized the full spectrum of hip-hop” this year, saying, “Maybe people are getting more attuned, tapping more into this generation and the youthfulness of music. It’s so diverse and so spread across the US, the world and all different types of genres. Kids are driving it, so it’s showing what they’re listening to. It’s dope to see a mix of different people get more recognized for their music now.”