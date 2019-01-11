Getty Image

There was a lot of mystery regarding Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Norman F*cking Rockwell in 2018, but this year, she has shed some more light on the situation: A few days ago, she shared a new song, “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It.” Now she has shared a brief teaser of another new song, which Shazam identifies as “Happiness Is A Butterfly.” The brief clip for the gentle song looks like an old-school home video, and shows Del Rey and other women playing with butterflies.

This isn’t the first time Del Rey has previewed this song. She first teased it in March, when she tweeted a poem (in a since-deleted tweet) that’s often incorrectly credited to Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau, which reads, “Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” Later that month, she shared a 30-second clip of the song on Instagram, and included a snippet of lyrics that read, “Happiness is a butterfly / Try to catch it like every night / It escapes from my hands / into moonlight. / Every day is a lullaby / I hum it on the phone like every night / and sing it for my babies on the tourlyfe.”

There is not yet a release date for Norman F*cking Rockwell, although a press release for “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing” revealed that the album will come out in “mid-2019.”

Listen to the new snippet of “Happiness Is A Butterfly” above.