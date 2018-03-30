Getty Image

Lana Del Rey has been into butterflies lately. Earlier this month, the singer tweeted a quote that, as Spin notes, is often miscredited to Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau: “Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” Now she’s bringing her butterfly love full circle by sharing a 30-second snippet of a new song based on the quote, called “Happiness Is A Butterfly.”

from my new song

‘happiness is a butterfly’ pic.twitter.com/od3IQEyGb9 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 29, 2018