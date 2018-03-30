Lana Del Rey Seems To Reference Lil Uzi Vert In A New Song Preview, ‘Happiness Is A Butterfly’

#Lana Del Rey
03.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lana Del Rey has been into butterflies lately. Earlier this month, the singer tweeted a quote that, as Spin notes, is often miscredited to Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau: “Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” Now she’s bringing her butterfly love full circle by sharing a 30-second snippet of a new song based on the quote, called “Happiness Is A Butterfly.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey
TAGSHappiness Is A Butterflylana del reyLil Uzi Vert

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP