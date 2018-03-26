Lana Del Rey Says That Radiohead’s Lawsuit Against Her Is ‘Over’

03.26.18 1 hour ago

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey said that she was being sued by Radiohead because the band apparently thought that “Get Free,” from Del Rey’s 2017 album Lust For Life, sounds too much like “Creep.” At the time, she even thought that the song could end up being removed from future physical releases of Lust For Life. Radiohead told a different story about this dispute, however: Radiohead’s publisher said that while the two parties had discussed the song, there was no actual lawsuit at that point.

The whole story was pretty murky and filled with as many questions as answers, but that might now matter now because it looks like it’s over. At Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend, Del Rey performed, and during her encore, fans were vocal about wanting her to perform “Get Free,” to which she responded, “Now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?”

