Lana Del Rey Teased A New Single Off Her Album And Announced She’s Also Releasing A Book Of Poetry

01.02.19 2 hours ago

Lana Del Rey wished her fans a happy new year with a triple-announcement on Instagram. The singer has officially finished her sixth album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and will be sharing a new single from the album next Wednesday. You can hear a little bit of the new track, called “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It,” in Del Rey’s Instagram post.

In the grainy, black-and-white video, Del Rey sits in her bedroom as the song plays, the keys of a typewriter clacking as she types a message to a lover or puts the finishing touches on the lyrics to a new song. (Or, I guess, just clicks the keys for dramatic effect.) The song is mellow and excellent even in this short clip, and I can’t wait to hear the rest of it next week.

In addition to the album, Del Rey also has another collection of work coming soon — a collection of poetry. In her post accompanying the video, Del Rey said: “As of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.”

Norman F*cking Rockwell is due out soon. Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s new song “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lana Del Rey
TAGShope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but i have itlana del reyNorman Fucking Rockwell

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP