Lana Del Rey wished her fans a happy new year with a triple-announcement on Instagram. The singer has officially finished her sixth album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and will be sharing a new single from the album next Wednesday. You can hear a little bit of the new track, called “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It,” in Del Rey’s Instagram post.

In the grainy, black-and-white video, Del Rey sits in her bedroom as the song plays, the keys of a typewriter clacking as she types a message to a lover or puts the finishing touches on the lyrics to a new song. (Or, I guess, just clicks the keys for dramatic effect.) The song is mellow and excellent even in this short clip, and I can’t wait to hear the rest of it next week.

In addition to the album, Del Rey also has another collection of work coming soon — a collection of poetry. In her post accompanying the video, Del Rey said: “As of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.”

Norman F*cking Rockwell is due out soon. Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s new song “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It” above.