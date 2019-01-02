View this post on Instagram
Happy New Year to everyone. I hope you enjoy the new song I’m putting out on the ninth it’s called ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it’ Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later. In the meantime though I’d like to apologize in advance for upcoming cancellations of shows you’ll be hearing about– I wish I could fulfill those obligations but I won’t be able to Thanks L
Lana Del Rey wished her fans a happy new year with a triple-announcement on Instagram. The singer has officially finished her sixth album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and will be sharing a new single from the album next Wednesday. You can hear a little bit of the new track, called “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It,” in Del Rey’s Instagram post.
In the grainy, black-and-white video, Del Rey sits in her bedroom as the song plays, the keys of a typewriter clacking as she types a message to a lover or puts the finishing touches on the lyrics to a new song. (Or, I guess, just clicks the keys for dramatic effect.) The song is mellow and excellent even in this short clip, and I can’t wait to hear the rest of it next week.
In addition to the album, Del Rey also has another collection of work coming soon — a collection of poetry. In her post accompanying the video, Del Rey said: “As of last week I finished a short book of poetry I’ve been writing over the last 13 months that I’ll be putting out later.”
Norman F*cking Rockwell is due out soon. Listen to a snippet of Lana Del Rey’s new song “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It” above.
Join The Discussion: Log In With