Lana Del Rey often takes to Instagram to post mysterious teasers of upcoming material, but even knowing that, one of her latest posts was still unexpected. Last week, she shared a brief clip of herself covering Sublime’s 1997 hit “Doin’ Time,” and didn’t reveal much beyond that something was “coming soon.” A couple days ago, it was revealed that her cover would appear in a documentary about the band, simply titled Sublime. Now, Del Rey has shared her full version of the song.

Del Rey is actually a natural match for the track, and her rendition of it (produced by Andrew Watt) wouldn’t sound out of place on one of her albums. Both the song and Del Rey are known for their dreaminess with a bit of an edge, and even though this cover probably isn’t something anybody saw coming, it’s welcomed.

Del Rey is a big fan of the group, and she said, “Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song. They epitomized the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”

The band’s Bud Gough is happy about the cover, saying, “We are so excited to be collaborating with Lana on this, the smoky, sexy, iconic sound of her voice breathes new life into one of our favorite singles.” Troy Dendekker, the wife of late Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell added, “Lana’s cover of ‘Doin’ Time’ is magical and haunting. What an honor to have her talent compliment the Sublime legacy.”

Listen to Del Rey’s cover of “Doin’ Time” above.