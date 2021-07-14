Langston Bristol, Redveil, And Marlon Craft ‘Activate’ Their Hussle On A Sunny New Single

Detroit multi-hyphenate Langston Bristol, New York rapper Marlon Craft, and DMV rapper Redveil link up on the new song “Activate.” The song contemplates the hard work it takes to climb to the top and live your dreams and suggests that the three artists’ time is nearing. They each spit sinuous verses reinforcing this point, along with Langston’s crooning on the chorus.

The three rappers all have reason to believe their own hype. Bristol, who released his M-Side Odyssey 2 album in February (which also features Redveil) has slowly been building his momentum over the past year, despite the pandemic, appearing on Apple Music with his and Redveil’s song “PSA.” Craft also released a new project in February, the 17-track How We Intended, showing off his intricate flows and polished pen. His album also featured a number of up-and-coming super rappers, including Katori Walker and Radamiz.

Finally, Redveil, in addition to appearing on Bristol’s independently released album, has picked up a few fans thanks to a collaboration with rising rap group AG Club and his own August 2020 album, Niagara. The three MCs display scintillating chemistry here and Bristol’s production sounds like a warm summer day. It’s worth giving a spin.

Listen to Langston Bristol’s “Activate” featuring Marlon Craft and Redveil above.