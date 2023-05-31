Latto has been having a ball lately appearing on other rappers’ remixes but when it came time to upgrade her own hit, there was apparently only one person she could call. “Put It On Da Floor” has been tearing up the charts since its release, with fans quoting its opening line ad nauseam on social media. So when it came time to announce the remix for the hot single, Latto and her latest collaborator, Cardi B, referenced that fan-favorite lyric, staging a dramatic reveal in which Latto would “rip the plastic” — in this case, a plastic shopping bag — off her surprise guest. Only, things don’t go as planned; check it out below.

PUT IT ON THE FLOO THENN…. REMIX THIS FRIDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/GkRgn9LdSP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 31, 2023

Cardi B is the perfect addition to the single, as Cardi was one of Latto’s earliest champions in the industry, putting her in the video for “WAP” alongside Rubi Rose and Sukihana. The remix caps a streak of remixes for Latto that saw her contribute to new releases from the likes of TiaCorine (“Freaky T“), Mello Buckzz (“Boom Pt. 2” featuring an appearance from those signature animal print panties), and Lola Brooke (“Don’t Play With It” also featuring Yung Miami). Meanwhile, this latest appearance could signal the impending start of Cardi’s long-awaited comeback, along with a feature on her husband Offset’s new solo album and Cardi’s promise that her new album is coming soon.

The “Put It On Da Floor” remix is out this Friday via RCA and Atlantic.

