After Latto was charged with carrying a loaded firearm at Los Angeles International Airport in 2021, it has now been dismissed following the rapper completing over 100 hours of community service and a course on gun safety.

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career,” Latto’s attorney Jamal Tooson told TMZ.

Yet, just last month, Latto had denied it when TMZ said she was finishing up her community service hours.

“Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program,” she wrote. “Also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone.”

Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program…also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to “brag” about. Leave me alone. — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 23, 2023

She also held an Instagram Live, where she clarified that she was a “housewife” and getting “million dollar deals.”

“Like plural. Multiple million dollar deals on the table. The f*ck? I’m not trying to push no f*cking gangster image, the f*ck?” Latto said, according to Complex. “As a matter of fact, we kept that sh*t under wraps. This sh*t over a year ago. We kept this sh*t under wraps. I mentioned it in a song cause I was freestyling that verse, and it slipped out my mouth.”

Whatever happened, we’re just glad that she’s able to put the incident behind her.