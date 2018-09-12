Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Although LCD Soundsystem hasn’t officially gone on hiatus, it feels like we’re at the end of their support for their reunion album, American Dream. The record capped off a triumphant return that included literally years of touring, headlining festivals all around the world, and performing at prestigious events ranging from Saturday Night Live to Coachella. But, alas, there are no more tour dates on the calendar and the band has been pretty quiet for the summer, with members Rayna Russom and Nancy Whang announcing their own “Ladies Of LCD Soundsystem” tour.

A new Spotify session from the band, though, reminds that LCD always have something a little special up their sleeve. The two-song set includes a recent song (“Tonite”), an oldie (“Home”), and, most importantly, a previously unreleased cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love.” The latter song was already a staple of live performances, but this recording from Electric Lady Studios in NYC provides fans with a version they can listen to at will. There is no mystery as to why James Murphy and co. are drawn to the 1978 tune, as the band’s love of disco pulses through its very DNA. Still, it shines a light on the LCD ancestry, giving fans some insight as to where Murphy’s inspiration comes from.

Check out LCD Soundsystem covering Chic’s “I Want Your Love” below.