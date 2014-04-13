Leonardo DiCaprio Raving To MGMT Is The Only Coachella Video You Need To See

I think this face says it all:
Here is movie star Leonardo DiCaprio raving the F*CK out to MGMT.
Via ONTD
Compelling stuff.
This clip no longer exists anywhere on the internet. I am pretty sure they killed this poor girl.
Unavailable
That’s supposed to be him?
How do we know that’s him?
He posted a picture of him and his two buddies (wearing the same outfits as seen in this video – yes, including the face-coverings) to his Twitter from Coachella.
because leo would be in gen pop at coachella…….not in the secure celeb area….
The “secure celeb area” isn’t really that great. It is VIP access only, but it’s nowhere near as much fun as the GA areas. Most celebs spend the majority of their time out with the commoners in disguise, knowing that if they get made and start getting bugged for selfies that they can always retreat to the VIP area. Arcade Fire actually came right out and said during their set not to be jealous of VIP cause it was so boring in there. But yeah, even in pretty good camouflage it doesn’t take long for even B/C list celebrities to get spotted. I saw a few each day just walking around, and for almost all of them it was only a matter of time until someone either spotted them and asked them for an autograph/picture, or the professional photographers started snapping shots of them like the paparazzi. Tbh I kinda felt sorry for them. I know they’re celebrities and they’re used to it but damn, it’s so apparent that they just want to enjoy the music like everyone else and it just didn’t happen most of the time.
I smelll a farce.
i have no idea if that’s him or not, but i can tell you leo would probably NOT be in a “secure celeb area”, Yoni. i’ve seen him at concerts before, and he comes into my workplace all the time to hang and drink beer with his buddies. nobody bothers him, and he’s generally a pretty laid back dude.
I’m gonna need to ask 1.) where do you work and 2.) are they hiring?? lol that sounds like the best job ever
LeBro
Is there some cool looking way to dance to mgmt I am unaware of?
dude is dancing like nobody’s watching
Out of his gourd.
I keep reading it as “Raving TO MDMA.”
That’s him. I can tell because he doesn’t have an Oscar.
But for real I saw pics of him from Coachella and it appears that is the same person in the video.
Well, MGMT sucks. So there’s that.
Watching this video is strange, like a twisted home movie. I feel sorry for Andrew and Ben of MGMT. I went to college with them. We were good friends. This song defined my college experience before anyone outside of Wesleyan had heard it. By senior year they were ALREADY sick of playing “kids”. It’s the only song anyone wanted to hear, even then. I can only imagine how they feel now, ten years later, still playing it. I know, I know, laughing all the way to the bank. poor them. But really, they are the kind of dudes who are tortured by that stuff. Why do you think their last album was so anti-pop? I think it may have been an intentionally obtuse “contract-breaker” to get the label to drop them.
Or just a big middle-finger to their main fanbase, at this point: these people.
I totally get that musicians can become tired of playing the same song every single show for their entire career but it’s a complete cop-out to say, well, we’re just going to make the opposite of that for the rest of our time as working musicians. I like Kids, it’s a great song. But it’s MGMT’s own fault that they didn’t / couldn’t / haven’t written any songs that were better or more catchy. If your ‘Greatest Hits’ is one song then, yeah, people are going to want to hear that. People might want to hear The Rolling Stones play Satisfaction but The Stones can say “Fuck off” and play a killer set of 20 other killer tunes instead if they really wanted to.
