Leonardo DiCaprio Raving To MGMT Is The Only Coachella Video You Need To See

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.13.14 20 Comments

I think this face says it all:

leo dance face

Here is movie star Leonardo DiCaprio raving the F*CK out to MGMT.

wolf-wall-street-dance

Via ONTD

