To state the obvious, Let’s Eat Grandma is an unusual band name. It’s an attention-grabbing moniker, but the UK duo, consisting of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, deserve all the eyeballs pointed in their direction. The group is getting ready to release their sophomore album, I’m All Ears, on June 29, and based on what we’ve heard so far, they’re in the upper tier of modern synth pop.

They previously shared “Falling Into Me,” and now they’re back with “It’s Not Just Me,” a bright poppy banger with serene verses that explode into kinetic hooks. The Chvrches comparisons are hard to avoid on this one, but that’s also a pretty great group to be mentioned in the same breath with. The song’s video, which was directed by Balan Evans and shot in Ibiza, is good old-fashioned fun, as it mainly features Walton and Hollingworth dancing and enjoying each other’s company on a beach lit by a sunset.

Walton says of the song, “The song has two different meanings. The first verse is about a romantic relationship and the second is about a friendship. So the song works either way. It’s just about being there for someone, and the importance of having strong relationships.” Hollingworth adds, “I also think that when we’re performing it, the song could be about our friendship as well.”

Watch the video for “It’s Not Just Me” above. The band just announced some US tour dates for the fall, so check out the band’s upcoming shows below.

04/18 — Belgium, Antwerp @ Trix

04/20 — Germany, Cologne @ Schauspiel Köln Britney

04/21 — Germany, Berlin @ Urban Spree

04/22 — Germany, Hamburg @ Uebel & Gefährlich

04/23 — Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Melkweg Upstairs

05/18 — UK, Brighton @ The Great Escape

06/10 — Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

07/12 — Spain @ Bilbao Live

07/21 — UK @ Larmer Tree Festival

08/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club,

09/01 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

09/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/07 — Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

09/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” PDB

09/10 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/12 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/13 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/27 — London, UK @ Heaven

I’m All Ears is out 6/29 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.