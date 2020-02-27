Lil Baby Visits Charlie Sloth’s Studio To Drop An Epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ Freestyle

After a quiet 2019, Lil Baby has spent the last few months preparing the release of his upcoming third album, My Turn. The album will be led by “Woah” and his Queen And Slim contribution, “Catch The Sun,” both of which arrived towards the end of 2019. In addition to the previous singles, My Turn will also feature Lil Baby’s first 2020 release, “Sum 2 Prove.” While promoting the album, Lil Baby took his talents to Charlie Sloth’s studio, where he also performed new freestyle.

Lil Baby took to the mic in Sloth’s studio as the latest act in Sloth’s Fire In The Booth series. After impressive efforts from the likes of Griselda and Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby did not fail to impress, the Atlanta act showcasing his off-the-dome abilities with two solid verses as well as a solid hook.

Ahead of My Turn‘s release on Friday, Lil Baby shared the album’s tracklist. Running a whopping 20 songs, My Turn will feature guest appearances from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

My Turn is out 02/28 via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. Pre-order it here.

You can watch Lil Baby’s freestyle in the video above.