Lil Baby Brings A Fleet Of Dancers To His ‘Woah’ Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’

Lil Baby‘s new album, My Turn, is due for release later this year, so he’s putting in the work to make sure it makes just as big of a splash as his 2018 major label debut, Harder Than Ever. After previewing then releasing the video for lead single “Woah,” Lil Baby took his show on the road this week, landing on the Tonight Show stage to perform the new song with a fleet of backup dancers and clips from the car-centric music video playing on the screen behind him.

Although there’s no release date for My Turn as yet, it’s almost guaranteed that his profile will be higher than ever when it does drop. While he had a relatively quiet 2019 outside of his New Generation Tour with Blueface and City Girls, he didn’t exactly coast on the popularity of Harder Than Ever or Drip Harder, his fan-favorite, collaborative album with Gunna either. Strategically placed single releases, including “Out The Mud” with Future, “Baby” with DaBaby, and “Tootsies” with Gucci Mane, extended Lil Baby’s buzz through 2019 as he prepared his sophomore album. He also appeared on Quality Control Music’s compilation album, Quality Control: Control The Streets, Vol. 2., contributing “Baby,” “Back On,” and “Leave Em Alone” to the massive project.

My Turn is due in 2020 on Quality Control Music/Motown/Capitol.