People Are Confused About Lil Nas X’s Album Of The Year Grammy Nomination

Lil Nas X’s nomination for a 2020 Grammy for Album Of The Year has some fans online confused. While Nas’ reaction was understandably dumbfounded, there were plenty of other reactions that were downright baffled.

NO FUCKING WAY — nope (@LilNasX) November 20, 2019

It seems that some commenters are confused about whether 7, an EP, actually qualifies for an “albums” award. Multiple accounts on Twitter have shared a similar sentiment, apparently considering the seven-song (“Old Town Road” appears twice on the eight-song tracklist), 19-minute extended play a distinct product from an “album,” which many believe should have a longer runtime.

how the fuck did 7 by lil nas x get nominated for ALBUM of the year when it's a whole ass ep 😭😭 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jEbl0fGkJA — kendall (@snappedariana) November 20, 2019

i dont know how lil nas x's 7 got grammy nominated for ALBUM of the year. it aint even an album, its an EP lmaoo — arrian (@arriansamsul) November 20, 2019

Lil nas x being up for album of the year over Igor when he dropped an EP where two of the seven songs were old town road is this year's "grammy's are trash" moment. https://t.co/AcbujnrCeq — .! (@GL3N_S0SA) November 20, 2019

I like Lil Nas but 6 grammy nominations?? & How he get nominated for album of the year for a 7 song EP????? — ☀️ (@_nasayless) November 20, 2019

Grammy notes: – So, EP's are considered albums now?

– Glad Nipsey got his love for "Racks in the Middle" and "Higher."

– Will J. Cole finally take home an award?

– So, a song that's two years old can be nominated for a Grammy now?

– Freddie Gibbs and Rapsody got snubbed — Carl Anthony Lamarre (@TheRealCL24) November 20, 2019

However, the Grammys themselves have a different criteria for what constitutes an album. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, an EP is a recording that contains three to five songs or is under 30 minutes, but according to The Recording Academy, the entity that puts on the Grammy Awards, any release with five or more different songs and a running time of over 15 minutes is considered an album. So, by one set of rules, 7 is technically an EP, but in this case, the Grammys don’t have a separate category for EPs, so they included it as an Album Of The Year nominee.

Hopefully the above explanation satisfies confused fans as to how 7 qualifies, but it seems nothing will ever keep them from being salty their faves weren’t nominated instead. As far as that goes, just remember the age-old wisdom about everybody having an opinion.