Getty Image

Music

Lil Nas X Announces He’s Taking A Short Break From Music And Cancels Two Shows

Contributing Writer

After breaking the record for most consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for “Old Town Road,” releasing an EP, and playing festivals across the world all in less than a year, Lil Nas X is slowing down. The musician canceled two shows, hinting shortly thereafter on Twitter that he is taking a break from music.

Lil Nas X spoke to his fans on Twitter about his decision to take a hiatus, saying the past year has been a whirlwind. “It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off,” he wrote on Twitter. Sorry to everyone attending TwitchCon or the Sandbox Music Festival, I will not be there. I love you guys and will make it up to you some way.” The TwichCon and Sandbox Music Festival were scheduled for the last weekend in September.

The decision to take a rest comes after Lil Nas X found himself in hot water. Singer/songwriter Fiona Apple said the rapper used an unauthorized sample of one of her songs in his 2018 track “Kim Jung,” and she wants her money. Apple posted a video of herself addressing the rapper on social media, saying he sampled her song “Every Single Night,” but never contacted her to get the sample approved. “Where’s my money?” she said in the video. “You cute little guy. Where’s my money?”

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:
×