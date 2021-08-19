Beyonce-approved pop R&B duo Chloe X Halle are reunited now that Halle has completed filming Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and to commemorate the occasion, the Bailey sisters appeared on matching covers of Flaunt magazine earlier this week. Posing in Fendi in contrasting water/fire-themed shoots, the sisters drew outsized reactions on social media when they posted their respective photos — including from peers like Lil Nas X, who had a raunchy, borderline-NSFW compliment for older sister Chloe and her shoot.

Responding to Chloe’s tweet posting a pair of fiery stills from her cover story, Nas — who may be attracted to men but apparently isn’t above handing out thirsty comments on women’s sexy pics too — wrote, “no disrespect but u need yo ass ate for this because wow.” Far from being offended by the fresh reply, Chloe responded with a string of emojis and a “thank you boo.” Judging by the replies in the thread, their mutual fans were bemused by the comment, considering Nas’ orientation, which he made pretty explicit in his recent “Industry Baby” video.

Both artists are currently working toward releasing new projects; while Lil Nas X is nearer each day to releasing his debut album, Chloe has been teasing her first solo single, “Have Mercy,” sharing a pre-save link this week.