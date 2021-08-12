Lil Nas X Nearly Acted On HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ But Turned Down The Role

With his single “Montero” inspired by the film Call Me By Your Name, it’s no secret that Lil Nas X is a movie buff. After a successful rise to stardom, the rapper hopes to one day pivot to acting — but just not quite yet. The rapper revealed he was actually asked to join the cast of HBO’s Euphoria, but ended up turning down the role to focus on his music.

Lil Nas X recent sat down with Variety for a cover interview to speak about his rise to fame. Along with discussing his upcoming album, which he says will arrive before the end of summer, Lil Nas X spoke about his acting dreams. The rapper said he eventually wants to make it to the big screen, but he’s just waiting for the right role. That’s why he turned down the chance to appear in Euphoria. “I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” he said. “I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Following up on the statement on Twitter, Lil Nas X made it clear that his decision to decline the opportunity had nothing to do with the show itself. “btw this was not me saying im too good for euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now,” he said.

While Lil Nas X may have turned down the Euphoria role, the hit TV show tapped a different musician to join their cast. Dominic Fike recently revealed that he has joined the series, and he said he plays a character that’s “exactly like me.”

