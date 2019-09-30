Fiona Apple shared a message for Lil Nas X a few days ago, saying in a video, “Lil Nas X, you’re probably really great, but you used my song ‘Every Single Night,’ too. You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un,’ I think. And, um, hey, where’s my money? You cute little guy. Where’s my money?” Apparently, she wasn’t actually upset with the “Old Town Road” rapper, as she has shared another video in which she clarifies her comments.

Apple says in the new clip, “I don’t think that Lil Nas X knew that it was my song or who I am. Why would he? And I don’t really think I’m gonna get money. I just was being cute and playful, and it didn’t come off like that, I guess. Brendon Urie, I don’t have a problem with him either. He was playing around when he called me a b*tch. So, anyway… F*cking social media.”

It turns out this whole thing is water under the bridge to Lil Nas X, who would now like to have some Apple on a song of his in a more legitimate way. Last night, he tweeted, “me & fiona apple should do something together for my album.”

If this collaboration does end up happening, it’s not clear when it would come out, as Lil Nas X recently announced that he’s taking a short break from music.