Getty Image

Lil Nas X’s run just got a bit longer.

Just days after announcing to the world he’s gay on the last day of Pride Month, the 20-year-old Atlanta-based rapper has two songs off his full-length debut 7 EP charting on the the Hot Rock Songs chart, according to Billboard..

‘F9mily (You & Me)’ and ‘Bring U Down’ have simultaneously charted in back-to-back slots at No. 6 and 7, while entering Rock Streaming Songs at No. 11 and 21 with 5.4 million and 4.4 streams, respectively.

As earlier reported, Lil Nas X’s breakout single ‘Old Town Road’ made history, claiming a record-breaking 13th week at No. 1, the most weeks atop for any “hip-hop” song ever.

Meanwhile, true hip-hop tracks off the EP, ‘Panini’ and ‘Rodeo’, are charting on the Hot 100 at No. 16 and 22 in their respective debuts. To date, Lil Nas X has three songs to make the Hot 100. The aforementioned tracks have slightly more momentum on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, where they debuted at No. 9 and 12, respectively, and the Hot Rap Songs chart where they debuted at No. 7 and 10.

In addition, the 7 EP debuts at No.1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Album charts with about 77,000 equivalent album units, while claiming the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200.

This is factually Lil Nas X’s biggest week in the music industry. And if you’re waiting for Lil Nas X’s 15 minutes of fame to come to an end, don’t hold your breath. The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper might just be here to stay.