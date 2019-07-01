Getty Image

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the No. 1 song in the country, and that has been true for quite some time now. The single has been on top for so long that it’s making history: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 6, “Old Town Road” will spend its 13th week at No. 1, which makes it the hip-hop song with the most weeks in the No. 1 spot ever.

That honor was previously held by a trio of songs that each led the charts for 12 weeks each: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow,” and Wiz Khalifa’s Charlie Puth-featuring song “See You Again.” “Old Town Road” still has a few weeks to go until it can claim the overall title, though. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Justin Bieber-featuring smash “Despacito” and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” have each spent 16 weeks at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X’s new EP 7 has also performed well, although unlike “Old Town Road,” it didn’t top the charts. The Raconteurs’ new album Help Us Stranger topped the Billboard 200 chart instead, thanks to its 88,000 equivalent album units (impressively, 84,000 of those came via traditional album sales). Lil Nas X had to settle for second place, with 77,000 equivalent album units earned.