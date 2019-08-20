Getty Image

It finally happened: Yesterday, it was revealed that after spending a record-setting 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is no longer the No. 1 song in the country. Taking over the top spot is Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which spent nine weeks at No. 2 until it finally managed to climb to the top.

Lil Nas X had a tremendous run, and he’s been handling the news well. Shortly after the news broke, he took to Twitter to congratulate Eilish on her achievement, writing, “congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!” The rapper seems to be in good spirits, and naturally, he had the perfect meme for the occasion. He joked that his record label is getting ready to drop him now that “Old Town Road” isn’t No. 1 anymore, tweeting, “me when columbia drop me from the label because billie eilish took the number 1 spot,” accompanied by a video of Squidward from SpongeBob Squarepants begging for spare change on the street.

me when columbia drop me from the label because billie eilish took the number 1 spot pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlAQ2U — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

Eilish had jokes of her own as well. On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of Lil Nas X’s congratulations tweet, and wrote, “i know he mad on the low. LMAO BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU @lilnasx.”

