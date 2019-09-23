Lil Nas X Performs ‘Panini’ And Gets Scared By A Billy Ray Cyrus Lookalike On ‘Ellen’

Even though “Old Town Road” isn’t No. 1 anymore, Lil Nas X is still a huge deal, so it was a treat to see him perform his latest single, “Panini,” on today’s episode of Ellen. Donning a futuristic outfit similar to the one he wore during his VMAs performance of the song, Lil Nas X was joined by a backing band. He ended his performance by running through the crowd and giving high fives.

Lil Nas X also sat down for an interview with Ellen Degeneres, which began with him discussing his quick rise to the top of the music world, and how a year ago, he was crashing on his sister’s floor. He also spoke about coming out as gay when he did, and when Degeneres asked if he is in a relationship at the moment, Lil Nas X responded, “Somewhat.” Of course, Degeneres also took a moment to prank Lil Nas X, having a Billy Ray Cyrus impersonator pop out of a box next to him and shout, which happened shortly after Lil Nas X addressed his suspicions about the nature of the box.

While taping the episode, Lil Nas X also got to meet Oprah Winfrey, who was also on the show. He shared a photo of their encounter, captioning the photo of Oprah squeezing his cheeks, “i met oprah you guys.”

i met oprah you guys pic.twitter.com/c0L60GZQfB — nope (@LilNasX) September 22, 2019

Watch Lil Nas X perform “Panini” on Ellen above, and watch his conversation with Degeneres here.