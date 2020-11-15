Getty Image
Music

Lil Nas X Joined ‘Roblox’ For A Livestreamed Concert Experience

by:

Prior to this past week, it’d been a while since he heard some new music from Lil Nas X. As fans were waiting, the singer made sure to keep them updated on what the future held with new releases from the Georgia native. Finally, the wait ended as the singer made his return with “Holiday,” his first single in well over a year. Fresh off the new single, Lil Nas X brings his talents to Roblox for a livestream concert experience.

The gaming platform labeled the show as “a groundbreaking concert experience” with some of his most popular records, limited edition items, and more. The concert found a digitally rendered Lil Nas X taking the stage in the gaming world as his fans watch from nearby. His performance also marks the first time the singer performed his new “Holiday” single since its release.

Shortly after his three concerts, two of which occurred on Saturday and the final one on Sunday, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the livestream.

One fan alluded to the concert’s high quality in a tweet that said, “‘you changed’ bro i went to the lil nas x roblox concert.” Another one said, “I met lil nas x at the roblox concert he stepped on my head.” Thanks to the success of the three shows, Lil Nas X announced that he would hold three more concerts for fans who missed out or wanted an additional opportunity to see the singer.

To join in on the fun with Lil Nas X, click here.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×